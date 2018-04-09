Trump blasts ‘stupid’ trade practices with China

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flicker.

President Trump on Monday slammed China’s trade practices as “stupid” rather than free and fair.

“When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE – going on for years!”

Read more


Related Articles

Here’s Why China Won’t Win 'Trade War'

Here’s Why China Won’t Win ‘Trade War’

Economy
Comments
Improving Expectations Won't Improve the Reality of Economic Conditions

Improving Expectations Won’t Improve the Reality of Economic Conditions

Economy
Comments

Great Again: Manufacturing Jobs Up 22K in March

Economy
Comments

Trump: Despite Tariffs, Aluminum Prices Are Down

Economy
Comments

Trump Taking ‘Serious Look’ at Policy Options On Amazon

Economy
Comments

Comments