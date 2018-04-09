Trump blasts ‘stupid’ trade practices with China

President Trump on Monday slammed China’s trade practices as “stupid” rather than free and fair.

“When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE – going on for years!”

