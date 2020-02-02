Trump: Bloomberg 'Getting DNC to Rig Election' Against Bernie Sanders

President Trump accused billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg of conspiring with the Democratic National Committee to rig the primary process against socialist candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of the 2020 election.

“Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Trump then said that Bloomberg is part of the corporate fake news machine, noting his company Bloomberg News would only cover Trump and ignore other Democrat candidates.

“Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more.”

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Trump’s accusations come amid reports that the DNC changed its debate rules to allow Bloomberg into the next primary debate.

Additionally, the DNC has appointed several figures hostile to the Sanders campaign to its convention committee, including former Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, to oversee the superdelegate process.

Notably, in 2016, leaked emails from the DNC revealed that the Clinton campaign colluded with the DNC to rig the superdelegates in Hillary Clinton’s favor, effectively stealing the nomination from Sanders.

Already, billionaire Michael Bloomberg has spent more money than the Clinton-Dole-DNC-RNC combined in 1996 and he’s not anti-Trump, he’s anti-liberty on ALL issues

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!