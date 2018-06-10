Trump Body-Slams The G7

President Trump pulled no punches and dropped an economic suplex on the world leaders at the 44th annual G7 Summit in Quebec, Canada.

The US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Japan and Germany represent more than 60% of global net worth between them. President Trump brought a long overdue wake-up call to the proceedings.

President Trump even called for the re admittance of Russia to the G7, thus making it the G8, Russia had been suspended from the group in 2014 due to the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Members were against that idea.