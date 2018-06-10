Trump Body-Slams The G7

President Trump pulled no punches and dropped an economic suplex on the world leaders at the 44th annual G7 Summit in Quebec, Canada.

The US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Japan and Germany represent more than 60% of global net worth between them. President Trump brought a long overdue wake-up call to the proceedings.

President Trump even called for the re admittance of Russia to the G7, thus making it the G8, Russia had been suspended from the group in 2014 due to the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Members were against that idea.


Related Articles

How The Art Of The Deal Translates To High-Stakes Politics

How The Art Of The Deal Translates To High-Stakes Politics

U.S. News
Comments
Here's How Democrats Will Spin The Comey IG Report

Here’s How Democrats Will Spin The Comey IG Report

U.S. News
Comments

Sarah Sanders To CNN Producer: ‘Congratulations! Once Again You Are Wrong’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Rage-Tweets That Trudeau Lied At G-7, Refuses To Endorse Final Statement

U.S. News
Comments

The NSA’s Newly-Declassified Propaganda Posters Are Wild

U.S. News
Comments

Comments