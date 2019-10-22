Trump Brands Hillary And Russia Conspiracy Theorists As 'Sick'

President Trump called Hillary Clinton ‘sick’ Monday and defended Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard against Clinton’s baseless accusation that the Hawaii Rep. is a ‘Russian asset’.

“She’s accusing everyone of being a Russian agent,” Trump said of Clinton when taking questions from reporters following a cabinet meeting.

“Anybody that is opposed to her is a Russian agent,” Trump said, adding “That’s the scam that was pretty much put down.”

“These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them,” Trump continued, referring to Clinton and others who have repeatedly parroted Russia collusion conspiracy theories.

Trump added that Clinton’s attack will help Gabbard, who has up until now lagged at the back of the 2020 pack of Democrat candidates.

The President noted that the continual claim that everyone is a Russian agent has worn so thin that it now helps those who it is levelled against, including himself.

Trump was following up on a tweet in which he called Hillary ‘crazy’.

So now Crooked Hillary is at it again! She is calling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard “a Russian favorite,” and Jill Stein “a Russian asset.” As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Last week Clinton claimed that the Russian government have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary, and they’re grooming her to be the third-party candidate.” she said, referring to Gabbard.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up because she’s also a Russian asset,” Clinton also declared.

Trump commented “I don’t know Jill Stein. I know she likes environment, I don’t think she likes Russians. If she does like them, I know she’s not an asset.

In a scathing response, Gabbard slammed Hillary as “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019