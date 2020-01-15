Trump Breaks Twitter Record For 'Most Liked Persian Tweet'

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.

In a development that was mostly completely ignored by the media, President Trump broke a Twitter record for ‘most liked Persian tweet’ with his expression of support for Iranian protesters.

Saeed Ghasseminejad, a senior adviser and financial economist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, noted that Trump’s tweet smashed a record and displayed “a strong show of support by Iranians for Trump’s Iran policy”:

The tweet eventually amassed over 367,000 likes, with further tweets also reaching huge numbers.

The President’s message of solidarity with the Iranian people and a further warning to the regime to not kill protesters again were hugely popular.

“To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you,” Trump tweeted in Farsi. “We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

Predictably, the Iranian foreign ministry responded with derision, tweeting back “Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient Persian language.”

The Iranian regime has cracked down on protesters, with reports of soldiers and riot police firing into crowds of civilians, despite denials by Tehran police.

It emerged this week that Trump’s decision to assassinate IRGC Guds Force chief Qasem Soleimani was actually months in the works.

NBC cited  multiple officials who suggested that “The presidential directive in June came with the condition that Trump would have final signoff on any specific operation to kill Soleimani, officials said.”

The president’s message was “that’s only on the table if they hit Americans,” according to a person briefed on the discussion.

