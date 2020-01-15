Trump Breaks Twitter Record For 'Most Liked Persian Tweet'

In a development that was mostly completely ignored by the media, President Trump broke a Twitter record for ‘most liked Persian tweet’ with his expression of support for Iranian protesters.

Saeed Ghasseminejad, a senior adviser and financial economist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, noted that Trump’s tweet smashed a record and displayed “a strong show of support by Iranians for Trump’s Iran policy”:

This tweet by @realDonaldTrump with more than 100k likes is already the most liked Persian tweet in the history of Twitter. A strong show of support by Iranians for Trump's Iran policy, something the MSM does not and will not report. https://t.co/4tZ0IgDZmx — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) January 11, 2020

The tweet eventually amassed over 367,000 likes, with further tweets also reaching huge numbers.

The President’s message of solidarity with the Iranian people and a further warning to the regime to not kill protesters again were hugely popular.

“To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you,” Trump tweeted in Farsi. “We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

خطاب به رهبران ايران: معترضان خود را نكشيد. هزاران تن تاكنون به دست شما كشته يا زنداني شده اند، و جهان نظاره گر است. مهمتر از ان، ايالات متحده نظاره گر است. اينترنت را دوباره وصل كنيد و به خبرنگاران اجازه دهيد ازادانه حركت كنند! كشتار مردم بزرگ ايران را متوقف كنيد! https://t.co/rzpx3Nfn03 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

مشاور امنیت ملی امروز عنوان کرد كه تحریم ها و اعتراضات، ایران را«به شدت تحت فشار»قرار داده است و آنها را مجبور به مذاكره می كند.در واقع، اصلا برایم اهمیتی نداردکه آیا آنها مذاکره می کنند یا نه.این کاملاً به عهده ی خودشان است، اما سلاح هسته ای نداشته باشیدو«معترضان خود را نکشید.» https://t.co/DBGGs8QFcJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Predictably, the Iranian foreign ministry responded with derision, tweeting back “Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient Persian language.”

The Iranian regime has cracked down on protesters, with reports of soldiers and riot police firing into crowds of civilians, despite denials by Tehran police.

This is a brand new chant – never heard before. It’s in response to the caliber of people killed on #UkranianPlaneCrash & the people killed 40 years ago during Iran revolution “THEY KILLED

OUR GENIUSES

& REPLACED

THEM WITH CLERICS”#IranProtests #Tehran Sunday January 12th pic.twitter.com/P38zjBHu0D — SM Radio سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) January 12, 2020

It emerged this week that Trump’s decision to assassinate IRGC Guds Force chief Qasem Soleimani was actually months in the works.

NBC cited multiple officials who suggested that “The presidential directive in June came with the condition that Trump would have final signoff on any specific operation to kill Soleimani, officials said.”

The president’s message was “that’s only on the table if they hit Americans,” according to a person briefed on the discussion.

