Trump Bringing Former Inmates Back to Work

Roughly 650,000 inmates are released from prison each year, two-thirds of whom get rearrested within three years in a costly, $270 billion criminal justice system cycle.

President Trump promised to make it his priority to help former inmates get a second chance at reintegration into society. In his State of the Union speech early this year, Trump said, “We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day’s work.” His administration is keeping that promise by fighting for opportunity for all Americans — including those who have served prison sentences.

The Trump administration’s compassionate reforms will tackle the high cost of crime and defend our communities against future crime. The president has convened experts to discuss potential changes to our criminal justice system, and taken action such as commuting the prison sentence of Alice Johnson, who served 21 years for a nonviolent drug offense.

