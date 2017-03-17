Trump Budget Director: 'We're Not Spending Money On Climate Change Anymore'

Mike Mulvaney, President Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, mowed down anxious queries from reporters during a press conference to discuss the revolutionary ‘America First’ budget blueprint and eradication of federal subsidization of environmentalism propaganda.



One of the most polarizing moments came when Mulvaney was asked about eliminations of funding for ‘climate change research,’ as well as scientific agencies guilty of bloating themselves through “mission creep.”



“Regarding the question about climate change, I think the President was pretty straightforward – we’re not spending money on that anymore,” he stated unflinchingly. “We consider it to be a waste of your money to go out and do that.”

“This comes back to the President’s businessperson view of government, which is that if you took this over as a CEO, and you took a look at this on a spreadsheet and go, ‘Why do we have all of these facilities? Why do we have 7 when we could do the job with 3? Will that save money?’ And the answer is: Yes.”

The Washington establishment has been rocked by proposals to dramatically slash the waste, fraud, and abuse of record-breaking tax hauls with which they’ve become so accustomed, and it showed as Mulvaney dispatched with concerned inquiries about reductions in federal funding for climate change research, public broadcasting, and foreign aid.

“We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good,” Mulvaney explained. “We can’t defend that anymore. We’re 20 trillion dollars in debt.”

“We’re going to spend money – we’re going to spend a lot of money – but we’re not going to spend it on programs that cannot show that they actually deliver the promises that we’ve made to people.”

MSM operatives attempted to corner Mulvaney with repetitious questions relying on obscure examples and emotionally charged subjects like ‘Meals On Wheel’ and local after-school food programs for children, seemingly unable to wrap their heads around the concept of trimming wasteful federal spending on dysfunctional agendas that should ultimately be handled by the states – or not by the ‘state,’ at all.

Mulvaney explained that many line items are often redundancies of services already provided for in federal funding packages to states known as “block grants.” States then determine how they choose to allocate those grants, and can opt to fund programs such as Meals On Wheels – or instead to providing education, benefits, and medical resources to illegal aliens or for sanctuary cities.

CNN’s Jim Acosta, infamous for repeated thrashings by President Trump, did his failing image no favors when he asked if the ‘America First’ budget is “hard-hearted.”

“I think it’s probably one of the most compassionate things we can do,” Mulvaney responded, with an air of exasperation. “You’re only focusing on half of the equation. You’re focusing on recipients of the money – we’re trying to focus on both the recipients of the money, and the folks who give us the money in the first place.”

“And I think it’s fairly compassionate to go to them and say, ‘Look, we’re not going to ask you for you hard-earned money anymore… unless we can guarantee to you that that money is going to be used in a proper function.”

