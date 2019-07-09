Trump Bumps CNN Ratings With 'Salute To America' Celebration

CNN enjoyed a significant bump in ratings by broadcasting President Trump’s Salute to America, which suggests that TV audiences are getting burnt out by constant anti-Trump vitriol.

CNN had 1.5 million viewers tune into their network to watch the July 4th celebration live from Washington, DC, and while this was distantly behind Fox News’ coverage of 4.8 million, it’s still well above CNN’s primetime ratings of around 761,000.

“In the key 25-54 demographic that advertisers covet most, Fox News averaged 793,000 viewers during the president’s remarks, while CNN averaged 353,000 in the category,” The Hill reported, citing Nielsen numbers.

Nielsen stated that Fox News received “the highest ratings the network has registered on July 4 in its nearly 23-year history.”

It’s plausible that more viewers tuned into Fox News because they felt the network wouldn’t totally lambast the president throughout Independence Day.

CNN has been struggling with ratings lately; for instance, in the 25-54 age bracket most attractive to advertisers,

CNN peaked at 15th place with Cuomo Prime Time.

In total viewers regardless of age, CNN is ranked worse: Cuomo Prime Time is in 25th place.

All of these rating are from the most recent second quarter of the year, which ended on June 28.

To put this in perspective, CNN got beat out by non-political, non-news cable channels such as the Hallmark Channel and Home & Garden TV.



