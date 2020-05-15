Trump: 'Call Obama To Testify, He Knew EVERYTHING'

President Trump said Thursday that the Senate should call Barack Obama to testify regarding the unmasking scandal, with Trump declaring that Obama “knew everything”.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama.” Trump tweeted.

“He knew EVERYTHING.” Trump added, asking Lindsey Graham to “Do it.”

“Just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!” the President added.

The President followed up with several more tweets regarding the scandal now being dubbed ‘Obamagate’:

Trump made the comments as Graham announced an “in-depth” probe into abuses by the Obama-era Justice Department, following the publication of a list of names associated with the unmasking of former national security advisor Gen. Michael Flynn.

“The Judiciary Committee will begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June,” Graham said, referring to the FBI’s code name for the Russia investigation.



Referring to the possibility of Obama being called as a witness, Graham said “I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight.”

“No president is above the law. However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government,” Graham said, adding “To say we are living in unusual times is an understatement.”

“We have the sitting president (Trump) accusing the former president (Obama) of being part of a treasonous conspiracy to undermine his presidency. We have the former president suggesting the current president is destroying the rule of law by dismissing the General Flynn case,” Graham noted.

