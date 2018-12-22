Trump call with Turkish president led to decision to withdraw troops from Syria

President Trump agreed to withdraw troops from Syria in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.

Two officials briefed on the matter told the Associated Press that Trump rejected the advice of his top aides in agreeing to the withdrawal during the Dec. 14 phone call.

Trump’s decision to pull troops from Syria led to widespread criticism, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned shortly after the announcement.

Surrounding the decision, Trump claimed that ISIS had been defeated and there was no longer a need for the presence of U.S. troops in Syria. He also said, however, that the U.S. did not want to police that region of the world, and instead said it was other country’s responsibility.

Before the call with Erdogan, Trump was advised to clearly oppose Turkish incursion into northern Syria, the aides said, adding that “the talking points were very firm.”

