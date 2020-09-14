Trump Calls For Death Penalty For Cop Attackers

Image Credits: Screenshot.

President Trump called for the Death Penalty for a gunman who carried out a cold blooded attack on two Sheriff’s Department deputies in LA, as sick protesters chanted “we hope they die.”

“If they die, fast trial [and] death penalty for the killer,” Trump raged on Sunday, adding “Only way to stop this.”

During his rally in Nevada, Trump repeated the call for the death penalty to be levied for cop killers:

After the video of the gunman was shared by the Sherrif’s Department, Trump declared “Animals that must be hit hard!” presumably referring to all who enact violence against police.

California law does allow for the death penalty for such a crime, should the officers not pull through. However, there has not been an execution in the state for 14 years. In addition, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a moratorium on executions last year.

Trump also slammed Joe Biden and the Democrats for enabling anti-police sentiment:

The two deputies are in critical condition according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff department, having undergone surgery Saturday night.

Reports and footage confirmed that a crowd of protesters reached the hospital’s emergency room, and were heard chanting “we hope they die.”

The sheriff’s department also tweeted that the protesters blocked entries and exits to the hospital, with some engaging in phsyical confrontations with officers:

The Sheriff’s department also confirmed that there are no known suspects at this time:

“It pisses me off,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was quoted Saturday night. “This was a cowardly act,” the Sheriff added.

There is a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of the suspect:

