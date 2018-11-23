Trump Calls for ‘Major Border Security Package, Which Will Include Funding for the Wall’

(CNSNews.com) – President Donald Trump sent out a tweet this morning calling for Republicans and Democrats to unite in enacting border security legislation that will include funding for the border wall he promised in his 2016 campaign.

“Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall,” Trump said.

“After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action,” he said. “Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!”

