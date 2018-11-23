Trump Calls for ‘Major Border Security Package, Which Will Include Funding for the Wall’

Image Credits: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images.

(CNSNews.com) – President Donald Trump sent out a tweet this morning calling for Republicans and Democrats to unite in enacting border security legislation that will include funding for the border wall he promised in his 2016 campaign.

“Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall,” Trump said.

“After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action,” he said. “Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Berlin School: Only One Out of 103 New Students Speak German at Home

Berlin School: Only One Out of 103 New Students Speak German at Home

Globalism
Comments
Spain to Veto Brexit 'If There Are No Changes'

Spain to Veto Brexit ‘If There Are No Changes’

Globalism
Comments

Possible Merkel Successor Crackdowns on Migrants, Called “Trump-Light”

Globalism
Comments

Berlin’s Christmas Market Looks Like a Military Base

Globalism
Comments

Italian Budget Row Set to Hold Brexit Talks Hostage

Globalism
Comments

Comments