Trump Calls for NFL to Ban Kneeling During National Anthem

President Trump stepped up his attacks on the NFL Tuesday, pointing out the “great anger” displayed by fans at Monday night’s game, and calling for the League to regulate kneeling during the National Anthem.

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger,” the president tweeted.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Amid scathing tweets criticizing the NFL’s decision to allow protests, Trump also praised the Cowboys for standing during the anthem.

“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!”

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The president also called on the NFL to consider a rule prohibiting players from disrespecting the anthem.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!”

Dallas Cowboys football players took a knee prior to the anthem ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, in attempts to appease both sides of the controversy.

The crowd at the University of Phoenix Stadium, however, erupted in boos as Cowboys players and owners knelt together in what they called a symbol of “unity.”

Arizona fans boo Cowboys for kneeling pic.twitter.com/sqwC9wy4Qp — Hotep Nation (@HotepNation) September 26, 2017

On Friday the president sparked controversy at an Alabama rally after proposing NFL coaches fire team members who kneel in protest of the U.S. flag.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump stated.

The president also took aim Tuesday at the NFL’s poor ratings this season, claiming people only tune in to the start of a match to see if players will disrespect the country.