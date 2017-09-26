Trump Calls for NFL to Ban Kneeling During National Anthem

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

President Trump stepped up his attacks on the NFL Tuesday, pointing out the “great anger” displayed by fans at Monday night’s game, and calling for the League to regulate kneeling during the National Anthem.

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger,” the president tweeted.

Amid scathing tweets criticizing the NFL’s decision to allow protests, Trump also praised the Cowboys for standing during the anthem.

“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!”

The president also called on the NFL to consider a rule prohibiting players from disrespecting the anthem.

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!”

Dallas Cowboys football players took a knee prior to the anthem ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, in attempts to appease both sides of the controversy.

The crowd at the University of Phoenix Stadium, however, erupted in boos as Cowboys players and owners knelt together in what they called a symbol of “unity.”

On Friday the president sparked controversy at an Alabama rally after proposing NFL coaches fire team members who kneel in protest of the U.S. flag.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump stated.

The president also took aim Tuesday at the NFL’s poor ratings this season, claiming people only tune in to the start of a match to see if players will disrespect the country.


Related Articles

Pro-Kaepernick Army Officer Posts "Communism Will Win" Photo to Twitter

Pro-Kaepernick Army Officer Posts “Communism Will Win” Photo to Twitter

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
NYT Ripped For Saying Communism Taught Chinese Women To Think 'Big'

NYT Ripped For Saying Communism Taught Chinese Women To Think ‘Big’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN/MSNBC: ‘Slave Master’ Trump Wants Race War, Wishes Blacks Were ‘Kneeling in the Cotton Fields Again’

U.S. News
Comments

NBA Coach: White People “Have to be Made to Feel Uncomfortable”

U.S. News
Comments

Sudanese Migrant Admits Guilt In Mass Shooting at Tennessee Church

U.S. News
Comments

Comments