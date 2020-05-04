Trump Calls For Reopening of Cold Case Against "Psycho Joe Scarborough"

President Trump released a tweet Monday calling for Comcast to reopen the investigation into the death of MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough’s congressional intern who died in his district office in 2001.

“’Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,” Trump wrote. “I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE”

While serving as a Florida congressman, Joe Scarborough’s 28-year-old intern Lori Klausutis was found dead in his office after allegedly losing consciousness and hitting her head on a desk while falling.

The death spawned many theories surrounding Scarborough’s possible involvement.

In 2017, Infowars reported, “Scarborough’s staff said Klausutis had ‘known health issues,’ a claim disputed by a family member who said she was a member of a running club and had completed an 8K race with a respectable time prior to her death.”

“Two Fort Walton Beach officers who witnessed Klausutis’ autopsy said her skull was fractured, which wasn’t mentioned in the final autopsy report.”

“And apparently, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, Dr. Berkland, lost his license in two states for lying about his work.”

“On May 29, 2003, Scarborough allegedly referenced her death during an appearance on the Don Imus radio show, but nearly all audio evidence of this exchange was deleted from the Internet, including the audio track from this YouTube video:”

Not only was Dr. Berkland caught lying about his work, but in 2012, he was “arrested for allegedly keeping crudely preserved human remains in a rented storage unit in Florida,” according to CBS News.

Joe responded to the president’s tweet live on-air, saying Trump is dragging Klausutis’ family through this and making them relive it again, “just like Seth Rich’s parents.”

“As if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough,” Scarborough said. “But this weekend, my God, you were supposed to have a working weekend. You got it wrong again.”

