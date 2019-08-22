Trump Calls Himself ‘The Chosen One’ To Take On China

President Donald Trump compared himself to the messiah Wednesday, telling a gaggle of reporters at the White House that he is the “chosen one” to take on China.

Trump said that the trade war with China chose him, not the other way around. The president has faced criticism for his tariffs, with many economists warning of a recession as a result of Trump’s trade policy.

“This is not my trade war, this is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago, by a lot of other presidents,” Trump said. “Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one.”

These comments were the second time Wednesday that Trump compared himself to a monarchical figure. Trump tweeted a quote Wednesday morning from radio host Wayne Allen Root, who claimed that Jewish people in Israel view Trump as “the king of Israel.”

