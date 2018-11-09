Trump Calls Jim Acosta a "Disgrace"

President Trump addressed the controversy surrounding Jim Acosta today by calling the CNN reporter a “disgrace” and indicating that the decision on whether or not to restore his press access was still up in the air.

“I think Jim Acosta is a very unprofessional man, he does this with everybody, he gets paid to do that….whether it was me or Ronald Reagan or anybody else he would have done the same thing,” said Trump.

“I don’t think he’s a smart person but he’s got a loud voice,” added Trump, noting that he is yet to make a decision on how long Jim Acosta’s press access would remain revoked.

The president suggested that other reporters could have their access removed, emphasizing, “When you’re in the White House this is a very sacred place to be, this is a very special place, you have to treat the White House with respect, you have to treat the presidency with respect.”

“If you’ve ever seen him dealing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it’s a disgrace,” added Trump, who also called out April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks as a “loser” who “doesn’t know what the hell she is doing.”

After Acosta put his hands on a White House staffer during Trump’s press conference on Wednesday, the media launched a gigantic hoax claiming that the CNN reporter was blameless and that video footage of him using his left arm to restrain the woman was “doctored” or “sped up”.

The hoax soon began to crumble after numerous video experts analyzed the footage and came to the conclusion that it had not been manipulated.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The Truth About The California Shooting

The Truth About The California Shooting

U.S. News
Comments
Larry King: "CNN Stopped Doing News A Long Time Ago"

Larry King: “CNN Stopped Doing News A Long Time Ago”

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump: Authorities Investigating Possible Election Fraud in Florida

U.S. News
comments

“Found” Ballots Could Swing Fla.

U.S. News
comments

Ocasio-Cortez complains about not getting Congressional paycheck yet: ‘How do I get an apartment?’

U.S. News
comments

Comments