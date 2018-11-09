Trump Calls Jim Acosta a "Disgrace"

President Trump addressed the controversy surrounding Jim Acosta today by calling the CNN reporter a “disgrace” and indicating that the decision on whether or not to restore his press access was still up in the air.

“I think Jim Acosta is a very unprofessional man, he does this with everybody, he gets paid to do that….whether it was me or Ronald Reagan or anybody else he would have done the same thing,” said Trump.

“I don’t think he’s a smart person but he’s got a loud voice,” added Trump, noting that he is yet to make a decision on how long Jim Acosta’s press access would remain revoked.

Trump says Jim Acosta is a "disgrace" and a "very unprofessional guy". pic.twitter.com/0PfS8SM9lz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 9, 2018

The president suggested that other reporters could have their access removed, emphasizing, “When you’re in the White House this is a very sacred place to be, this is a very special place, you have to treat the White House with respect, you have to treat the presidency with respect.”

“If you’ve ever seen him dealing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it’s a disgrace,” added Trump, who also called out April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks as a “loser” who “doesn’t know what the hell she is doing.”

After Acosta put his hands on a White House staffer during Trump’s press conference on Wednesday, the media launched a gigantic hoax claiming that the CNN reporter was blameless and that video footage of him using his left arm to restrain the woman was “doctored” or “sped up”.

The hoax soon began to crumble after numerous video experts analyzed the footage and came to the conclusion that it had not been manipulated.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.