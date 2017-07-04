Trump calls Merkel, Italian PM ahead of G20 meeting

President Trump spoke on the phone Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni about the upcoming Group of 20 summit, according to White House press releases.

During their “extensive discussion,” Trump and the German leader “addressed climate issues, the Women’s Entrepreneurship Financing Initiative, and trade, including global steel overcapacity.”

Their phone call comes after Reuters reported earlier in the day that the German election program produced by chancellor’s party does not refer to the United States as a “friend.”

The president is expected to meet Merkel this week before the summit, according to Reuters.

