Trump Calls Mexico An 'Abuser' of US: 'America Has Had Enough!'

President Trump in early morning tweets on Sunday called Mexico “an ‘abuser’ of the United States,” warning that threatened tariffs would force companies to move back to the U.S. if nothing is done to stop illegal immigration.

“People have been saying for years that we should talk to Mexico. The problem is that Mexico is an ‘abuser’ of the United States, taking but never giving. It has been this way for decades,” he said.

“Either they stop the invasion of our Country by Drug Dealers, Cartels, Human Traffickers, Coyotes and Illegal Immigrants, which they can do very easily, or our many companies and jobs that have been foolishly allowed to move South of the Border, will be brought back into the United States through taxation (Tariffs),” he added. “America has had enough!”

People have been saying for years that we should talk to Mexico. The problem is that Mexico is an “abuser” of the United States, taking but never giving. It has been this way for decades. Either they stop the invasion of our Country by Drug Dealers, Cartels, Human Traffickers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

Trump last week announced that Mexico would face gradually steeper tariffs until the flow of migrants to the southern U.S. border stopped or was significantly reduced.

Trump early Sunday also knocked Democrats, urging them to “vote with Republicans to fix the loopholes” without providing specifics.

The Democrats are doing nothing on the Border to address the Humanitarian and National Security Crisis! Could be fixed so easily if they would vote with Republicans to fix the loopholes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

Read more

Nationalists are portrayed by MSM and globalist elites as “stupid” or “bigoted” for loving their own countries. Dan Lyman joins Alex via Skype to explain why this is really a spiritual battle between good and evil.