Trump Calls on Schiff to Resign

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged House intelligence panel chairman Adam Schiff to resign, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not establish evidence of collusion between the 2016 election campaign and Russia.

“Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!” Trump tweeted.

Schiff has not been accused by authorities of leaking classified information.

