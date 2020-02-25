Trump Calls Out Dem Love Affair with Weinstein: 'Michelle loved him... Hillary loved him'

President Trump on Tuesday called out Democrat ties to disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted Monday on various sex crime charges.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, India, the president said he wasn’t “a fan of” Weinstein, and went on to highlight the fact prominent members of the Democrat party “loved him.”

The question was "do you think justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein case?" This was Trump's full answer. pic.twitter.com/vyF3f1a5Lw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2020

“I was wondering, do you think justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein case?” a reporter asked the president.

“So I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know,” Trump responded. “In fact, he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out, by the way? I’m trying to figure that out.”

“But I was just not a fan of his. I knew him a little bit, not very well, I knew him because he was in New York,” he said.

“I will say the people that liked him were the Democrats,” Trump added. “Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him.”

“He gave tremendous money to the Democrats and I guess my question is will the Democrats be asking for that money back? Because he gave a lot of money to the Democrats and, you know, it’s too bad but that’s the way it worked out.”

Another reporter followed up by asking if he believed Weinstein’s guilty verdict was a victory for women.

“Well, again, I don’t know the actual results. I haven’t seen too much because I’ve been in India, as you know,” Trump answered. “I think that from the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing. It was a great victory and sends a very strong message. Very, very strong message.”

Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault on Monday.

