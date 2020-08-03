Trump Calls Out Nevada’s ‘Illegal Late Night Coup’ Rigging State Against Republicans

Nevada Democrats are staging a coup against Republicans by allowing mail-in voting, effectively using the COVID-19 crisis to steal the election, President Trump claimed Monday.

In a heated tweet Monday morning, the president called out the state’s governor Steve Sisolak for convening a secret special session over the weekend where mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting were approved, essentially amounting to a “late night coup” against Republicans.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Trump wrote about the major change to voting less than 100 days out from the election.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

“Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!” Trump said, responding to a tweet from GOP chair Ronna McDaniel highlighting protests against the bill.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt also slammed Dems’ sneaky attempts to steal the election.

Gov. Sisolak and the NV Dems called a special session with no public present and inside 24 hours are ramming through mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting. They are massively altering our election 97 days out entirely without the SecState. They are working to steal our election — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) August 1, 2020

In the past few months, Trump has been railing against mail-in ballots claiming they can lead to a rigged election, as more Democrats promote it as the only voting solution during the COVID crisis.

“The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it,” the president wrote in a Tweet last week. “So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption. Look at Patterson, N.J. 20% of vote was corrupted!”

The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it. So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption. Look at Patterson, N.J. 20% of vote was corrupted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Last week, he also highlighted a report from a local media outlet demonstrating what can go wrong with mail-in voting.

Check out this Mail-In Voting experiment by a local news station! pic.twitter.com/23tOdt1hYc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

