Trump Calls Out ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’ By Name At UN

President Donald Trump promised to confront radical Islamic terrorism in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

The president has not used the words “radical islamic terrorism” in recent months, leading to speculation that his advisors were pressuring him to drop the phrase altogether.

Pres. Trump: "We will stop radical Islamic terrorism, because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and, indeed, the entire world."

Trump similarly declared that the U.S. and its allies would drive out “loser terrorists” from safe havens across the globe in a commitment to global security. The president also pledged to confront nations that support radical islamic terror groups, and specifically called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to reduce its support for terrorism.