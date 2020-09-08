Trump Calls Out Reporter Who Refused to Remove Mask While Asking Question – After Photo Surfaces Showing Him Smirking With Colleagues Maskless

A reporter who refused to remove his face mask while asking President Trump a question was lambasted after a photo surfaced of him smirking near colleagues wearing no mask.

President Trump fielded questions from reporters Monday following his Labor Day speech, but he had trouble hearing Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, whom he asked to remove his mask.

.@realDonaldTrump scolds a reporter for wearing a mask: "You’re going to have to take that off, please. How many feet are you away? Well, if you don’t take it off, you are very muffled. So, if you would take it off it would be a lot easier…" pic.twitter.com/64l8N0yLdq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 7, 2020

“You’re going to have to take that off, please,” the president told a barely audible Mason, who proceeded to fiddle with his face mask.

“You can take it off, you’re healthy… how many feet are you away?” the president asked Mason, who responds, “I’ll speak a lot louder.”

“Well,” Trump told him, “if you don’t take it off, you are very muffled. So, if you would take it off it would be a lot easier.”

“I’ll just speak a lot louder. Is that better?” Mason asked Trump, who begrudgingly replied with a sigh, “It’s… better.”

Later Monday, an older photo surfaced of Mason speaking to a colleague at another event, his mask dangling from his hand by the ear loop. Neither reporter is wearing a mask in the photo.

Was it the reporter on the right? The guy who is wearing a mask on his hand? https://t.co/az54EgyMkE pic.twitter.com/hEgJd5bmzy — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 7, 2020

“Same guy that didn’t want to take off his mask yesterday in asking a question while being very socially distanced,” the president remarked Tuesday, following up with “Fake News!”

Same guy that didn’t want to take off his mask yesterday in asking a question while being very socially distanced. Fake News! https://t.co/JsE05nmcOO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Trump haters on Twitter claimed the fact the photo was from a previous (May 11) event was proof President Trump was trying to deceive the public.

Supporters of the president, meanwhile, correctly asserted the image is merely more evidence of the mainstream media spreading COVID-19 propaganda and hysteria, and is another example of the leftist media’s blatant hypocrisy.

Watch the entire press conference below:



