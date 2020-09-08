Trump Calls Out Reporter Who Refused to Remove Mask While Asking Question – After Photo Surfaces Showing Him Smirking With Colleagues Maskless

A reporter who refused to remove his face mask while asking President Trump a question was lambasted after a photo surfaced of him smirking near colleagues wearing no mask.

President Trump fielded questions from reporters Monday following his Labor Day speech, but he had trouble hearing Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, whom he asked to remove his mask.

“You’re going to have to take that off, please,” the president told a barely audible Mason, who proceeded to fiddle with his face mask.

“You can take it off, you’re healthy… how many feet are you away?” the president asked Mason, who responds, “I’ll speak a lot louder.”

“Well,” Trump told him, “if you don’t take it off, you are very muffled. So, if you would take it off it would be a lot easier.”

“I’ll just speak a lot louder. Is that better?” Mason asked Trump, who begrudgingly replied with a sigh, “It’s… better.”

Later Monday, an older photo surfaced of Mason speaking to a colleague at another event, his mask dangling from his hand by the ear loop. Neither reporter is wearing a mask in the photo.

“Same guy that didn’t want to take off his mask yesterday in asking a question while being very socially distanced,” the president remarked Tuesday, following up with “Fake News!”

Trump haters on Twitter claimed the fact the photo was from a previous (May 11) event was proof President Trump was trying to deceive the public.

Supporters of the president, meanwhile, correctly asserted the image is merely more evidence of the mainstream media spreading COVID-19 propaganda and hysteria, and is another example of the leftist media’s blatant hypocrisy.

Watch the entire press conference below:

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


The Red Guards are back.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Jeffrey Goldberg Accused of Lifting Trump’s “Losers” Quote From End of Godfather II

Jeffrey Goldberg Accused of Lifting Trump’s “Losers” Quote From End of Godfather II

U.S. News
Comments
Biden Rewrites History

Biden Rewrites History

U.S. News
Comments

Joe Biden Says ‘The Only Person Calling to Defund The Police Is Donald Trump’

U.S. News
comments

“Not the Same Joe”: Former Stenographer Says Biden’s Cognitive Ability Has Declined Significantly

U.S. News
comments

Zuckerberg: Americans Need to Accept Election Result Could Take Weeks to be Confirmed

U.S. News
comments

Comments