Trump Calls Romney A ‘Pompous’ ‘Ass’ Over Condemnation Of Ukraine Call

President Donald Trump went after Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on Twitter Saturday morning after Romney condemned the president’s controversial call with Ukraine.

An August whistleblower complaint accused the president of asking Ukrainian officials to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter during a phone call July 25. The House of Representatives began a formal impeachment inquiry into the president following news of the phone call.

Romney went after Trump on Twitter Friday, saying that asking foreign countries to look into Biden is “wrong and appalling.” Trump tweeted back at Romney Saturday morning calling him “a pompous ‘ass’.”

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Romney lost to former president Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election. Trump added Saturday that someone needs to “wake up Mitt Romney” to what the conversation was really about.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics,” Trump tweeted. “If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!”

Romney condemned Trump’s actions after the president suggested to reporters Friday that China should be investigating the Bidens as well as Ukraine.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney tweeted Friday.

“By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” he added.

These comments come as Biden’s 2013 trip with Hunter to China fall under new scrutiny. During the trip, Hunter was in the midst of forming a Chinese private equity fund and planned to raise lots of money, NBC News previously reported.

Hunter said he met with Chinese banker Jonathan Li and his partner during the trip, and Trump accused Hunter of using the Air Force Two trip to get $1.5 billion from China for his fund, according to NBC News.

“By the way likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said Friday. “Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine … Nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked. That was a crooked deal, 100%.”

