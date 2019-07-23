Trump Calls Squad ‘Nightmare for America'

President Trump on Tuesday insisted he will add Minnesota to his win column in the 2020 presidential election because voters will side with him against the state’s far-left Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the four members of the so-called “Squad” he has been feuding with for days.

“In 2016 I almost won Minnesota,” the president tweeted. “In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State!”

In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State! “We are going to be a nightmare to the President,” she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Nearly every day over the last week, the president has blasted four freshman progressive House lawmakers — Reps. Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. He has argued they should leave the United States if they don’t love America, provoking accusations of racism.

Read more



Ilhan Omar voted down a bill that would have stopped barbaric family members from being able to mutilate the genitals of children.