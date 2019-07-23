Trump Calls Squad ‘Nightmare for America'

Image Credits: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images.

President Trump on Tuesday insisted he will add Minnesota to his win column in the 2020 presidential election because voters will side with him against the state’s far-left Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the four members of the so-called “Squad” he has been feuding with for days.

“In 2016 I almost won Minnesota,” the president tweeted. “In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State!”

Nearly every day over the last week, the president has blasted four freshman progressive House lawmakers — Reps. Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. He has argued they should leave the United States if they don’t love America, provoking accusations of racism.

Read more


Ilhan Omar voted down a bill that would have stopped barbaric family members from being able to mutilate the genitals of children.


Related Articles

Trump Admin Seeks to End Food Stamps For Higher Income Recipients

Trump Admin Seeks to End Food Stamps For Higher Income Recipients

Government
Comments
Migrants to Undergo DNA Testing Under Proposed Bill to Stop ‘Child Recycling’

Migrants to Undergo DNA Testing Under Proposed Bill to Stop ‘Child Recycling’

Government
Comments

Former CIA Agent Exposes The Deep State

Government
comments

Trump Looking at Major Spending Cuts in Second Term — Report

Government
comments

Trump Is Nominating Justice Scalia’s Son For A Big Job

Government
comments

Comments