Trump Campaign Adviser: FBI Tried To Frame Me With Russian Informant

In a bombshell interview, former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo revealed that in 2016 he was approached by a Russian FBI informant, who attempted to entrap him by offering compromising information on Hillary Clinton.

“I was approached by a Russian national FBI informant in late May of 2016. He wanted to give me some dirt on Hillary Clinton. I turned it down,” Caputo told Fox Business.

Caputo explained that he only realized the full extent of what had happened when he was interrogated by the Mueller investigative team.

“When they asked me about him, I told them what I knew. By their faces I knew that it was someone that had been sent to me.” Caputo said.

“It was after my interrogation with the Mueller team that I went out, hired private investigators and found out the guy had used a fake name, Henry Greenberg, and that he had been working with the FBI for 17 years.” he continued.

See below for video of the interview:

I want to know when this Russia hoax started with the Obama team. It was certainly before July 31, 2016. I know, because the FBI sent an informant to entrap me two months before that. https://t.co/eUqoolTsgq — That Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 10, 2019

Caputo says that he passed on the information to the Justice Department. According to the New York Times, DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating contact between FBI informants and the Trump campaign.

The Attorney General, William Barr, dropped another bombshell Wednesday when he testified before Congress that he believes “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign in 2016. Barr said that he will review the role of the FBI on the matter.

President Trump responded to Barr’s assertion that the Obama administration spied on his campaign, claiming that it was part of an “attempted coup.”

President Trump: "This was an attempted coup. This was an attempted takedown of a President and we beat them. We beat them. So the Mueller report, when they talk about obstruction, we fight back." https://t.co/NmUYzgZCSX pic.twitter.com/IWZaRQW8GI — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2019