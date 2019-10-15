Trump Campaign Manager: Dems Involved In ‘Seditious Conspiracy to Overthrow’ President

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale accused Democrats Monday of “undertaking a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president.”

Declaring that Democrats have “crossed over the line of partisan politics,” Parscale tweeted out a video super cut of various media talking heads criticizing the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry.

The compilation perhaps most notably focuses on the fact that there still hasn’t been a vote held on the matter in the House.

Parscale also called for Nancy Pelosi to resign for “betraying her oath of office and attempting to overthrow our great Republic.”

Parscale’s declaration comes on the heels of the President slamming the “impeachment scam.”

Both Trump and Parscale have also described the Democrats’ actions as a ‘coup’.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Cops seize elderly crossing guard’s guns under ‘Red Flag’ law after he criticized school resource officer

Cops seize elderly crossing guard’s guns under ‘Red Flag’ law after he criticized school resource officer

U.S. News
Comments
In Wake Of Assaults On Trump Supporters At MN Rally, Media Fret Whether Somalis Feel 'Welcome'

In Wake Of Assaults On Trump Supporters At MN Rally, Media Fret Whether Somalis Feel ‘Welcome’

U.S. News
Comments

40 Million Americans Already Don’t Have Enough Food To Eat – And Here Is Why It Will Soon Get A Lot Worse

U.S. News
comments

Dems Psychotic Fantasies Come Back To Haunt Them

U.S. News
comments

Live Now: Trump Protesters Release Brand New Whistleblowing Technology To Destroy POTUS

U.S. News
comments

Comments