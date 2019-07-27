Trump Campaign Releases Ad Calling Out The Squad's Far-Left Radicalism

A new ad released by the Trump campaign highlights the new far-left faces of the Democrat Party, the four freshman congresswomen known as “The Squad.”

“Is there any doubt who is calling the shots for the Democrats, including their candidates for president?” the Trump War Room tweeted Friday.

Is there any doubt who is calling the shots for the Democrats, including their candidates for president? pic.twitter.com/JYGLxmnQHZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 26, 2019

The ad shows Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during their moments of peak leftist insanity that’s become part of their radical brand since taking power in January.

Last week, President Trump called out the radical socialist lawmakers as a “very racist group of troublemakers” who are dragging the “once-great Democrat Party far left.”

“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!” Trump tweeted last week.

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Naturally, Democrat leadership took Trump’s bait and rushed to the defense of the freshman congresswomen, effectively marrying the Democrat Party to their far-left radical platform ahead of the 2020 election.

Today, Congresswoman @RepAOC and I sat down to discuss working together to meet the needs of our districts and our country, fairness in our economy and diversity in our country. pic.twitter.com/eVp1LS0Gpw — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019

Though establishment and far-left elements of the Democrats made peace for now, the issue of impeaching Trump is likely to fracture the truce in the near-future, as Pelosi tamped down impeachment talks following the Mueller report while Tlaib called for impeachment once again.

