Trump Campaign Slams 'Sexist' Stelter For CNN Rant At Legal Adviser

The Trump 2020 campaign slammed CNN blowhard Brian Stelter as a ‘sexist’ Sunday, following a car crash ‘interview’ with campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis during which Stelter blasted that her children and grandchildren would one day be ashamed of her.

Stelter pushed a line of questioning over comments Ellis made last week about suing CNN for promoting a poll showing Joe Biden fourteen points ahead of Trump, as the campaign declared it ‘voter suppression’.

Ellis triggered Stelter by saying that the poll was “fake news.”

“You understand that like some day you’re going to regret this, right?” Stelter barked back.

“Some day you’re going to regret this when your kids and your grandkids look back at this time, and you use slurs and smears like ‘fake news’ to hurt news outlets.”

Ellis accused Stelter of using “personal attacks,” to which he doubled down, urging that she should “recognize how damaging it was, how damaging it was to use terms like ‘fake news,’ to attack journalists who are trying to do their jobs.”

“You’re not trying to do your job, Brian. You’re not a journalist. You’re an activist,” she replied.

OOF.

Ellis later tweeted Trump a ‘Happy Birthday from CNN’:

The Trump campaign issued a statement regarding the incident on Sunday evening, labelling Stelter a ‘Liberal activist masquerading as journalist’ and calling his on-air ‘meltdown’ ‘sexist and demeaning’:

