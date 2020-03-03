Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post For Libel Over Russia Hoax

The Trump campaign has filed a second lawsuit against a media outlet, this time against The Washington Post for libel over its false reporting of Donald Trump plotting with Russia to help him win the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C’s US District Court, accuses The Post of intentionally defaming Trump with a 2019 op-ed written by journalist Greg Sargent claiming that Robert Mueller’s wide-ranging probe found evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mueller’s report found no evidence whatsoever suggesting the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. today filed a libel lawsuit against The Washington Post for two stories falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia,” the campaign’s website states.

“The lawsuit, filed today in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks to hold the news organization accountable for intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump’s campaign.”

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis called the hit piece by The Post “100 percent false and defamatory.”

“Today the President’s re-election campaign has filed suit against The Washington Post for false statements contained in two published articles, including defamatory claims that the campaign ‘tried to conspire with’ a ‘sweeping and systematic’ attack by Russia against the 2016 U.S. presidential election and ‘who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?’” she said.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process. The campaign files suit to publicly establish the truth and seek appropriate legal remedies for the harm caused by false reporting.”

The Trump campaign also sued The New York Times for libel related to the Russia collusion hoax last week.

Read the lawsuit against WaPo below:

