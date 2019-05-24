Trump Campaign Views Healthcare as a 2020 Campaign Weapon

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign believes he can turn Republicans’ biggest liability from last year’s congressional elections – the debate about the future of healthcare in America – into a winning issue for his reelection.

That would have appeared highly unlikely just months ago, when Democrats seized upon the issue of coverage for pre-existing medical conditions to capture control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Since then, the 2020 Democratic presidential field has been locked in a debate about how far to go to transform the U.S. healthcare system. Some candidates have suggested abolishing private insurance in favor of a single government-run plan, sometimes referred to as “Medicare for All,” while others favor more modest reforms.

President Trump has drawn a line in the sand by calling out the continued congressional investigations into him and his campaign by the Democrats.


