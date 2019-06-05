Trump Cancels $2 Million Contract To Use Aborted Baby Parts for Research

President Trump has cancelled a $2 million government contract to purchase fetal tissue for research.

The cancellation comes after a 9-month investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services into research involving fetal tissue from elective abortions.

The move is part of “a consistent charge to take a pro-life perspective on all policies,” a Trump official told The Daily Caller.

“This was a decision by the President to affirm that this is a strongly pro-life administration, coming after months of frustration that the gruesome practice hadn’t been ended already by the agency,” the official said.

He added that scientists have been claiming for decades that fetal tissue harvesting could lead to significant medical breakthroughs, but pointed out that “there have been exactly zero miracle cures.”

HHS also plans to install an ethics board to oversee all research involving fetal tissue.

The federal government had banned fetal tissue research in 1988, but the ban was lifted by the Clinton administration in 1993.

“Aborted baby body parts used in the experiments were taken from healthy, potentially viable unborn babies,” LifeNews reported. “According to the report, the aborted babies were 18 to 24 weeks gestation from ‘women with normal pregnancies before elective termination for non-medical reasons.'”

The left now openly admits that abortion can bring feelings of arousal as more evidence of the evil and vileness of the act of abortion. Alex explains how this has always been the agenda of the globalists that even is promoted in satanic rituals.