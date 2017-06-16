Trump CANCELS Obama's policy to let millions of illegals stay because their 'dreamer' children are U.S. citizens Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4609868/Trump-govt-cancels-Obama-policy-illegal-immigrant-families.html#ixzz4kDA7hrgf Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

The Trump administration announced that it is cancelling an Obama-era policy to allow millions of illegal-immigrant parents of children born in the United States to stay in the country.

The 2014 policy, known as DAPA, for Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, aimed to help the families of so-called ‘dreamer’ children stay together free from the threat of deportation.

It was never implemented after 26 states successfully sued in a Texas federal district court to block it. The US Supreme Court let the lower court ruling stand last year after a four-four tie vote.

Set out in a memo from the administration of then-president Barack Obama, the policy said the government would defer any action against illegal immigrant parents of children who are lawful permanent residents — mainly those born in the country to parents without legal status.

