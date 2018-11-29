Trump Cancels Putin G20 Meeting

President Donald Trump announced late Thursday morning that he would not meet as scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming G20 summit.

Trump explained in a tweet that the cancelation was a result of Russian military conduct following an altercation with Ukranian ships in the Azov Sea. Since “the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine,” Trump said, it would be inappropriate to meet with Putin.

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

….in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Trump was scheduled to meet with Putin at the G20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Kremlin confirmed as recently as Thursday morning. Speaking to reporters on the White House’s South Lawn Thursday morning, Trump said he would “probably” meet with Putin.

