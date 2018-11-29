Trump Cancels Putin G20 Meeting

Image Credits: Kremlin.

President Donald Trump announced late Thursday morning that he would not meet as scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming G20 summit.

Trump explained in a tweet that the cancelation was a result of Russian military conduct following an altercation with Ukranian ships in the Azov Sea. Since “the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine,” Trump said, it would be inappropriate to meet with Putin.

Trump was scheduled to meet with Putin at the G20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Kremlin confirmed as recently as Thursday morning. Speaking to reporters on the White House’s South Lawn Thursday morning, Trump said he would “probably” meet with Putin.

Read more


Related Articles

US Weighs Restrictions on Chinese Students to Combat Espionage

US Weighs Restrictions on Chinese Students to Combat Espionage

World at War
Comments
Khashoggi Cut to Pieces Alive as They Played Music

Khashoggi Cut to Pieces Alive as They Played Music

World at War
Comments

Shocking! Hillary Clinton Calls Out The Illegal Border Invasion

World at War
Comments

A Chemical Weapon Attack Just Happened In Aleppo And No One Talked About It

World at War
Comments

Washington Approves Sale of 10 Apache Attack Helicopters to Egypt

World at War
Comments

Comments