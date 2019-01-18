Trump Cancels US Delegation to Davos World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum, citing the ongoing partial government shutdown.



“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late Thursday statement.

Earlier this week, the White House said it had planned to send Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination.

