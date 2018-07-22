Trump: Carter Page FISA Applications Confirm FBI, DoJ Misled Courts

President Trump said early Sunday that documents related to surveillance warrants on former campaign adviser Carter Page “confirm with little doubt” that officials “misled the courts.”

“Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts,” he tweeted. “Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!”

“Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Ask her how that worked out – she did better with Crazy Bernie. Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!” he said in a subsequent tweet.

The heavily redacted materials released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday indicate that the FBI “believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government … to undermine and influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election in violation of U.S. criminal law.”

