Trump celebrates "Total EXONERATION”; Says 'Illegal Takedown' Failed

President Trump broke his silence on the findings of the Mueller report Sunday night by claiming victory, and describing the whole debacle as a ‘takedown’ that failed.

Trump tweeted “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Following the tweet, the President told reporters “It’s a shame our country had to go through this.”

“It began illegally,” Trump said regarding the investigation.

“And hopefully somebody is going to look at the other side, this was an illegal takedown that failed. And hopefully somebody is going to be looking at the other side. So it’s a complete exoneration, no collusion, no obstruction, thank you very much.” the President added.

The White House also released a statement, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stating

“The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President.”

Finally, the Trump campaign celebrated the release of Attorney General William Barr‘s summary of Mueller‘s findings with a video entitled ‘COLLUSION HOAX,’ which featured a host of Trump obstructionists claiming he colluded with Russia.

“Mueller proves them wrong!” the video notes, along with a statement that reads “While President Trump has been hard at work building a booming economy and making us safer. Democrats in the House and Senate took us on a frantic, chaotic, conspiracy-laden roller coaster for two years, alleging wrongdoing where there was none.”

“So distraught and blindsided by the results of the 2016 elections, Democrats lied to the American people continually, hoping to undo the legitimate election of President Trump.” the statement concluded.

Trump campaign statement


Related Articles

MAXINE MELTDOWN: ‘This is not the end of anything!’

MAXINE MELTDOWN: ‘This is not the end of anything!’

U.S. News
Comments
Schiff Will ‘Haul People Before Congress’ If Necessary; Won’t Rule Out Impeachment

Schiff Will ‘Haul People Before Congress’ If Necessary; Won’t Rule Out Impeachment

U.S. News
Comments

Washington Post’s Next Conspiracy: Maybe Trump ‘Repaying’ Putin for Kremlin’s Election ‘Help’

U.S. News
comments

Shock Claim: Clinton Team Hatched ‘Blame Russia’ Plan Within 24 Hours Of Loss – Resulted In 675 Day Mueller Investigation

U.S. News
comments

Leftists Harass, Threaten Alex Jones Then Deceptively Edit the Footage to Portray Jones as the Bad Guy

U.S. News
comments

Comments