Trump Cheered At College Football National Championship Game, Stands For Anthem

Watch crowd ERUPT! when @POTUS Trump enters the 2018 College Football Championship Game & National Anthem!#MAGA #TrumpTrain2020 pic.twitter.com/azEEsddzrI — Michael Sheridan (@1mjas) January 9, 2018

President Trump took the field for the National Anthem ahead of Monday night’s college football championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump was greeted with a roar at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, the home of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Trump faced cheers and jeers from the packed stadium with 71,000+ attendees.

The president received a mixed reaction when his motorcade approached the stadium: