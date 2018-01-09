Trump Cheered At College Football National Championship Game, Stands For Anthem

Image Credits: AF.mil.

President Trump took the field for the National Anthem ahead of Monday night’s college football championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump was greeted with a roar at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, the home of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Trump faced cheers and jeers from the packed stadium with 71,000+ attendees.

The president received a mixed reaction when his motorcade approached the stadium:


