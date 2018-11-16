Trump: China Has Submitted Trade Demands List

President Trump said Friday that further tariffs against China may not be needed, provided the two countries can reach a reciprocal trade deal, a suggestion that he is more optimistic about the prospects for negotiations.

“We have another $267 billion [in tariffs ready] to go if we want to, [but] we may not have to do that. China wants to make a deal,” Trump said at a White House bill signing event.

“China has never been in this position, and I don’t want to put China in a bad position,” he said. “I want to put them in a good position, but we have to have reciprocal trade … I think a deal will be made. We’ll find out very soon.”

Read more