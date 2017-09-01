Trump Claims ‘A Rigged System’ Was Behind Clinton’s Exoneration

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the revelation that former FBI Director James Comey drafted “exoneration” statements before interviewing Hillary Clinton means the that Clinton was saved by a “rigged system.”

Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley said in a letter to the FBI Thursday that Comey’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state was ran on a “conclusion first, fact-gathering second” basis. “The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy,” the senators wrote.

Read more


Related Articles

Hannity: 'What we're seeing now is beyond media malpractice'

Hannity: ‘What we’re seeing now is beyond media malpractice’

U.S. News
Comments
Trump favorite David Clarke resigns as sheriff

Trump favorite David Clarke resigns as sheriff

U.S. News
Comments

Sheriff David Clarke Expected to Join Trump Administration: Report

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists HATE That Trump Is Donating $1 MILLION To Harvey Victims

U.S. News
Comments

Irma Turning Into Monster Hurricane: “Highest Windspeed Forecasts I’ve Ever Seen”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments