Trump Claims ‘A Rigged System’ Was Behind Clinton’s Exoneration

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the revelation that former FBI Director James Comey drafted “exoneration” statements before interviewing Hillary Clinton means the that Clinton was saved by a “rigged system.”

Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley said in a letter to the FBI Thursday that Comey’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state was ran on a “conclusion first, fact-gathering second” basis. “The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy,” the senators wrote.

