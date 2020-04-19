Trump claims China is ‘number one’ in coronavirus deaths despite reported totals

Donald Trump claimed China was ‘number one’ in coronavirus deaths despite reported totals coming from the both countries.

Trump made the assertion at his coronavirus press briefing Saturday and said China, which has reported 4,632 coronavirus deaths, actually has more fatalities because of the virus than the US, which has reported 38,779 deaths as of Saturday.

‘We’re not number one. China’s number one. Just so you understand,’ the president said.

‘China’s number one by a lot. It’s not even close. They are way ahead of us in terms of deaths. It’s not even close. You know it. I know it. They know it. But you don’t want to report it. Why? You’ll have to explain that. Someday I’ll explain it.’



Trump’s claims came right after he began his briefing by saying the US has ‘has produced better health outcomes than any other country, with the possible exception of Germany.’

The US has the most coronavirus deaths in the world, but Trump begins the April 18 #TrumpPressConf by claiming America "has produced better health outcomes than any other country, with the possible exception of Germany." pic.twitter.com/puRZgsvIeh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2020

