Trump Claims He Could Fix ‘Stupid Democrat Inspired Immigration Laws’ in Less Than an Hour

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he could fix the “stupid” Democrat-inspired immigration laws in less than an hour.

“It would be so easy to fix our weak and very stupid Democrat inspired immigration laws,” Trump opined. “In less than one hour, and then a vote, the problem would be solved. But the Dems don’t care about the crime, they don’t want any victory for Trump and the Republicans, even if good for USA!”

It would be so easy to fix our weak and very stupid Democrat inspired immigration laws. In less than one hour, and then a vote, the problem would be solved. But the Dems don’t care about the crime, they don’t want any victory for Trump and the Republicans, even if good for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2019

Mexico must use its very strong immigration laws to stop the many thousands of people trying to get into the USA. Our detention areas are maxed out & we will take no more illegals. Next step is to close the Border! This will also help us with stopping the Drug flow from Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2019

Read more



Alex Jones breaks down how, according to the commissioner of Customs & Border Protection, America’s immigration system is at a breaking point as illegal aliens flood across the border and the government releases them into American cities as catch and release thrives. This is the UN’s plan to break our southern border.