Trump Claims He Will Get $23 Billion For Border Security From ‘Other Sources’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is “looking over all aspects” of the border security deal dreamed up by a bipartisan congressional committee to avoid another partial government shutdown.

The deal in question reportedly contains $1.375 billion in funding for a physical border barrier, well short of Trump’s requested $5.7 billion, and institutes a cap of 40,000 detention beds maintained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The president told reporters earlier in the day that he is “not happy” with the deal, but sources close to the process told The Daily Caller that he is likely to sign it anyway.

In a series of Tuesday evening tweets, the president seemed to set the stage for signing the deal, asserting that he can get money for border security from “other sources.”

“Was just presented the concept and parameters of the Border Security Deal by hard working Senator Richard Shelby. Looking over all aspects knowing that this will be hooked up with lots of money from other sources,” Trump wrote. “Will be getting almost $23 BILLION for Border Security. Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak!”

