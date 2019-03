The initial findings of Robert Mueller’s 675-day, 40 million dollar nothing-burger have finally been released.

The investigation was the wind in the sails of scores of loony leftists.

Now that the bird has flown, the left must find another means of victimizing the rest of America.

Attacks on Trump supporters have been commonplace and constantly ignored since even before Trump was in office.

What can we expect now that the left feels it has nothing left to lose?