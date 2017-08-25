Trump 'closely monitoring' Hurricane Harvey threat

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

President Trump on Friday said he is “closely monitoring” the approach of an expected Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit the coasts of Texas and Louisiana later on Friday. Trump said he has spoken to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and is ready to provide federal assistance “as needed.” Both states declared a state of emergency earlier in the week.

“I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed,” Trump wrote shortly before noon.

