Trump: Cohen Only Became A ‘Rat’ After FBI 'Broke Into' Office

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump on Sunday blamed the FBI’s search of the office of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for causing his longtime associate to turn against him.

“Remember, Michael Cohen only became a ‘Rat’ after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president questioned why the FBI did not “break into” the offices of the Democratic National Committee or his 2016 campaign opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The FBI in April raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room, seizing troves of documents and computer files.

Read more


Related Articles

Giuliani: 'Over My Dead Body' Will Mueller Interview Trump

Giuliani: ‘Over My Dead Body’ Will Mueller Interview Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Open borders Beto opposes wall — because it’s killing people!

Open borders Beto opposes wall — because it’s killing people!

U.S. News
Comments

US Medicare-For-All & Big-Tech: The Future Of Mass Patient Surveillance

U.S. News
comments

Officials move town nativity scene after receiving complaints for the first time in 40 years

U.S. News
comments

Millennials Lacking Life Skills – Are Now Signing Up For Classes Designed To Teach Them The Basics

U.S. News
comments

Comments