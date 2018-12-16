Trump: Cohen Only Became A ‘Rat’ After FBI 'Broke Into' Office

President Trump on Sunday blamed the FBI’s search of the office of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for causing his longtime associate to turn against him.

“Remember, Michael Cohen only became a ‘Rat’ after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president questioned why the FBI did not “break into” the offices of the Democratic National Committee or his 2016 campaign opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The FBI in April raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room, seizing troves of documents and computer files.

