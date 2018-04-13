Trump: Comey Is "A Weak And Untruthful Slime Ball"

In the wake of leaked excerpts of a book shamelessly about to be hawked by former Director of the FBI James Comey, President Trump took to Twitter in his trademark style and held back nothing.

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR.” wrote Trump, adding that “Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired.”

Trump further slammed Comey for being an “untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI.”

The barrage continued, with Trump adding “His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history.”

Trump concluded with a humdinger: “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

Comey’s book, titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” reportedly portrays Trump as a power-hungry megalomaniac who is not fit to be President.

Leaked excerpts describe Trump as “untethered to truth” and claims Trump’s leadership is “ego driven and about personal loyalty.”

Comey accuses Trump of attempting to pressure him regarding the Russia collusion investigation.

The AP also reports that Comey takes personal digs at Trump, saying the President has “bright white half-moons” under his eyes from using tanning goggles.

In an interview aired Friday morning, Comey also said that it is “possible” that the so-called “pee tape,” in the hands of the Russian government, a far fetched claim made in the thoroughly debunked “Steele Dossier,” really does exist.

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” he told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’.

‘It’s possible, but I don’t know.’ Comey added.

Comey described the moment he told Trump about the allegations, noting “he interrupted very defensively and started talking about it, you know, ‘Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?’” Comey said.

“And I assumed he was asking that rhetorically, I didn’t answer that, and I just moved on and explained, ‘Sir, I’m not saying that we credit this, I’m not saying we believe it. We just thought it very important that you know,’” he added.

“I never said, ‘I don’t believe it,’ because I couldn’t say one way or another,” Comey said.