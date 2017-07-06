Trump Comments on CNN Blackmail: "They Have Some Very Serious Problems"

President Donald Trump commented on CNN threatening to reveal the identity of the originator of the infamous Trump WWE meme, remarking that the news network has “some very serious problems”.

CNN was hit by a huge backlash yesterday after it proudly announced it had discovered the identity of an Internet user known as ‘HanAssholeSolo’ and reserved the right to publicly reveal his identity should he continue to produce anti-CNN content.

This prompted a wave of condemnation across the political spectrum, with prominent people asking why CNN had turned its vast resources against a private individual to bully him into silence under threat of his identity being revealed.

During his appearance in Warsaw with the President of Poland this morning, Trump addressed the story after he was asked about it by a journalist.

“I think what CNN did was unfortunate for them, as you know now they have some very serious problems” said Trump, before again accusing CNN of being “fake news” and covering him in a “very dishonest way”.

Trump went on to slam NBC as being “equally as bad” before turning his attention back to CNN.

“CNN has really taken it too seriously and I think they’ve hurt themselves very badly,” added Trump, before going on to call for a “free” and “honest” media.

“We don’t want fake news, and by the way not everybody is not fake news, but we don’t want fake news, very bad thing, bad for our country,” he concluded.

CNN is still reeling from the scandal, despite most of their top commentators remaining silent on it.

The story has launched a huge new meme war against CNN, with many remarking on how utterly stupid the news network was to think it could take on the entire Internet.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.