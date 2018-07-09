Trump Confidant Kim Jong Un Will Honor "Our Handshake"

Image Credits: Saul Loeb / Contributor / Getty.

President Trump said Monday he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will honor an agreement between the two countries to eliminate nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula, but warned China against trying to work against that agreement.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake,” Trump tweeted. “We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!”

The tweet comes on the heels of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s third trip to North Korea over the weekend. Pompeo told reporters that Kim is “still committed” to denuclearization, but North Korean officials took a different tone.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: Islamists In France May Have Access To Nuclear Plants

Report: Islamists In France May Have Access To Nuclear Plants

World at War
Comments
No Nerve Agents Found From Syria's Douma Incident - Watchdog

No Nerve Agents Found From Syria’s Douma Incident – Watchdog

World at War
Comments

Key Witness Against “El Chapo” Extradited to US

World at War
Comments

‘Hell-Bent On Colliding With NATO’ – Farage Slams EU Defense Project

World at War
Comments

US ‘Stands Ready’ to Keep Gulf Open as Tehran Warns of ‘Consequences’ If Iran’s Oil Exports Hampered

World at War
Comments

Comments