Trump Confidante Roger Stone Doubles Down on Claim British Spies Did Obama's Dirty Work, Says he was Wiretapped Too

Roger Stone says the British government did spy on Donald Trump for Barack Obama before the November election.

British intelligence said last week that Judge Andrew Napolitano’s claim on Fox & Friends that GCHQ had done Obama’s dirty work was ‘utterly ridiculous.’

A longtime friend of Trump’s, Stone told DailyMail.com that ‘despite the quick denials,’ he thinks ‘Judge Napolitano is correct.’

‘My own sources high up in the Tory government, who are quite powerful, assured me that there was surveillance by the Brits,’ he stated. ‘Of course they deny it. That’s their job to deny it.’

Stone believes that he was also wiretapped, but by the American government with a FISA warrant.

Read more

EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Strikes Back Against Claims He Is A Russian Operative

Accused Of Being A Russian Spy, Roger Stone Demands Equal Time In Senate Hearing


